Help support local food banks, donate through your mail carrier

This Saturday anyone with a U.S. mailing address can help Stamp Out Hunger with the nation’s largest single-day food drive.



The National Association of Letter Carriers will again pick up donated nonperishable food items on Saturday. Last year, mail carriers collected 71.6 million pounds of food.

Participating in the food drive, which supports local churches, food banks and food pantries that provide food to families, is easy.

There are two steps. Purchase nonperishable food items and place them in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday, May 11, before your letter carrier arrives.

This week mail carriers will deliver special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations.



Here are some suggested items to leave by your mailbox on May 11:

• Canned meats: tuna, chicken, salmon

• Canned and boxed meals, such as soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese

• Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils)

• Pasta, rice, cereal

• Canned fruits

• 100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed)

• Canned vegetables

• Cooking oil

• Boxed cooking mixes, such as pancake and bread mixes

The USPS asks people not to donate rusty or unlabeled cans, glass containers, perishable items, homemade items, expired items, noncommercial canned or packaged items, alcoholic beverages or soda.

