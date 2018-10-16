Housekeeper accused of stealing $30,000 in jewelry from Windermere home, police say

Windermere police posted a picture of items suspected of being stolen on Facebook and a mug of the suspect, Shannon Hutchens.

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A former housekeeper is accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of jewelry and other items, according to Windermere police.

Investigators said 34-year-old Shannon Hutchens stole the items from a home where she worked between late August and Oct. 1.

According to the homeowner, she began to notice jewelry missing from her master bedroom during the month of September. She told police she started to suspect the jewelry was stolen after she placed one item in a specific location and it wasn't there a few days later.

According to police, the jewelry stolen includes:

Diamond tennis bracelet valued at $10,000

Gold serpent-shaped bracelet valued at $1,000

Diamond-encrusted silver pendant on silver chain

Diamond-encrusted tear drop earrings

Diamond-encrusted ring

Wallet with multiple gift cards totaling $300

Foreign coins and bills kept in Ziploc bag

Windermere Police Chief David Ogden posted a picture of items suspected of being stolen on Facebook.

The homeowner told police she hired Hutchens through Care.com, a website that specializes in providing services including housekeeping, child care, and senior care.

Anyone with information on the jewelry theft or Hutchens’ whereabouts is asked to call Windermere police at 407-909-5306 or email Det. John Allen at jallen@town.windermere.fl.us. Tipsters can also contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).



