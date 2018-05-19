How to drink local in Orlando area during American Craft Beer Week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Our glass is overflowing in the Orlando area when it comes to craft breweries, which is good because May 14-20 is American Craft Beer Week.

There’s no better week to get acquainted with something new or say hello to your favorite brew.

To find a craft brewery near you and find events for American Craft Beer Week visit Craftbeer.com.

Here are a few options to help you celebrate Central Florida craft breweries.

Ocean Sun Brewing

There’s always something new on tap at Ocean Sun Brewing in the newly named Hourglass District on Curry Ford Road. IPA fans will love the Blue Bags IPA and for those who want something refreshing should try the seasonal Saison, Spring Squeeze.

If you go: 3030 Curry Ford Road Orlando, Florida

Bonus: The brewery is dog-friendly and there’s always fresh popcorn.

What’s on tap? See the full beer list here.

Food: Guests can order in from any of the surrounding restaurants or bring their own.

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/oceansunbrewing/



Orlando Brewing Company

The brewery just south of downtown is offering a range of events and limited releases for American Craft Beer Week. This Saturday they’ll be tapping a Lavender Jasmine Blonde for the 1st annual Boctoberfest.

If you go: 1301 Atlanta Ave., Orlando, Florida

What’s on tap? See the full tap list here.

Hot tip: Don’t drink and drive, take the SunRail. The station is about a six-minute walk away.

Food: Guests can order in from any of the surrounding restaurants or bring their own.

Facebook: Facebook.com/pg/orlandobrewing



Ten10

Located right along the Urban Bike Trial in Orlando, Ten10 opened two years ago and has quickly become a local favorite.

If you go: 1010 Virginia Dr., Orlando, Florida

What’s on tap? See the full tap list here.

Food: Full menu with sandwiches, hot dogs, snacks and sweets

Facebook: Facebook.com/Ten10BrewingCompany/

Ellipsis Brewing

After making award-winning craft brews for years, Ellipsis Brewing finally has a brick and mortar location near the Orlando International Airport. They specialize in IPAs, but have everything from ciders to stouts on tap, too.

If you go: 7500 TPC Blvd. Suite #8, Orlando, Florida

What’s on tap: See the full tap list here.

Bonus: While you’re there, talk to the owners. Really nice guys!

Food: They sell bagged popcorn inside. A food truck is usually parked out front on the weekend.

Facebook: Facebook.com/ellipsisbrewing/



Orange County Brewers

Nestled right in the heart of downtown Orlando, Orange County Brewers is one of the newest additions to Orlando's craft beer scene. Events at OCB range from live music to workout classes, all supplemented with one of OCB's many in-house brews.

If you go: 131 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida

What's on tap: See the full tap list here.

Food: You can order pizza and wings made by Orlando Pizza & Wing Co at a counter inside.

Facebook: Facebook.com/OrangeCountyBrewers/



Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour and Brewery

An Orlando craft beer hub since 2005, Redlight Redlight is in the very walkable Audubon Park district. With constantly rotating draft selections and an extensive list of bottled brews, the brewery is guaranteed to have a beer for everyone.

If you go: 2810 Corrine Dr., Orlando, Florida

What's on tap: See full bottled list here. Tapped beers rotate periodically.

Bonus: Big Daddy's karaoke is right across the street for when the beer brings out your inner rock star.

Food: See the food truck schedule here.

Facebook: Facebook.com/redlightredlight/

Even more local spots to get a craft beer fix:

The Bear and Peacock

Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Orange Blossom Brewing Company

Broken Cauldron Taproom and Brewery

Red Cypress

Crooked Can Brewing Co.

Hourglass Brewing

Playlinda

Florida Beer Company

Whisper Creek Farm: Kitchen and Brewery

Reprise Brewing

Wolf Branch Brewing Co.

Deviant Wolfe Brewing

Mount Dora Brewing Co.

Sanford Brewing Co.

WopsHops Brewing Company

Central 28



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.