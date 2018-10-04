Human remains found in Apopka aren't Michelle Parker, Tracy Ocasio

APOPKA, Fla. - Families of missing Central Florida women Michelle Parker and Tracy Ocasio said that the human remains recently found in Apopka are not their loved ones.

The skeletal remains were found Friday afternoon in the 2600 block of Marden Road. The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released information about the person's identity, sex or manner of death because the investigation is ongoing.

Ocasio went missing in 2009 after leaving a bar in Metrowest where she had been watching an Orlando Magic game. She has not been seen since then.

James Hataway, a man considered to be the prime suspect in the case, is currently serving life in prison for burglary with battery, 30 years for attempted first-degree murder, 15 years for robbery and five years for false imprisonment.

During the past nine years, law enforcement officers have received tips about Ocasio and there has been speculation in more than one instance when human remains have been found in Central Florida, but the case remains unsolved.

Ocasio's parents posted to Facebook Thursday confirming that her remains have still not been found.

"Many FB friends and local media have been asking us about the remains found in Apopka not too far from where we've searched extensively for our daughter Tracy's remains. We were in contact with Ocoee Detectives early on when we found out and we were told it was not Tracy. They did not share details as it is an on going investigation but we are comfortable based on their comments to us that it is not our daughter. Thank you all for your comments and kind words," the post read.

Parker's stepmother made a similar Facebook post on Wednesday.

"For those of you who have been messaging your concern of Michelle, we are still seeking answers and the bittersweet finding that this is not related to Michelle keeps us still missing her and wanting closure and justice. Each time remains are found, our hearts sink. Do we want to find her as "remains"....no, not really, but in reality, that is a possibility that one day we all may have to face. God bless you all for your continued support and love for Michelle. Next month our dear girl will be missing from our lives for 7 long years," she wrote.

Parker, a 33-year-old mother of three, has been missing since November 2011, a day after she and her ex-fiance appeared on an episode of "The People's Court" to settle a dispute over an engagement ring.

Searches have been conducted over the years but she has not been found.

