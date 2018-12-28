You'll soon be able to drive on the I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - After nearly a year of delays, an Interstate 4 overpass over Colonial Drive is slated to open on Jan. 7, 2019.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the opening on Friday, saying that the bridge will allow for traffic to merge onto eastbound I-4 from Garland Avenue at Amelia Street.

Earlier this year, officials said they found cracks in one of the bridge's supporting beams, which caused the opening to be delayed from its projected date of February or March 2018 so inspectors could determine what caused the cracks and how to fix them.

FDOT officials said that the additional testing on the bridge has been completed and the structure is ready to be opened to traffic. It is possible, however, that the opening schedule could be modified due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Officials have not said what caused the cracks.

Once the bridge is open, crews will be able to continue other work in downtown Orlando, including building new eastbound lanes for the I-4 Ultimate mainline and demolishing the old on-ramp at Amelia Street.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious and vigilant in construction zones or when traffic changes and to visit www.I4Ultimate.com for the latest on the project.

