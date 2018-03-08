I-4 Ultimate worker critically injured in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - An I-4 Ultimate construction worker was critically injured Thursday in Orlando when a cap cage, a structure made of rebar, fell and struck him, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at an I-4 west on-ramp at South Street near the Amway Center.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A cap cage is essentially the skeleton of whatever is being built. A steel cage is constructed, wood is placed around it to make a mold and concrete is poured into it.

SGL, the company operating the I-4 project, released a statement about the incident.

"Earlier (Thursday), a SGL subcontractor employee was injured at our I-4 Ultimate project while performing work in the downtown Orlando area. The worker was taken to the hospital.

"We are investigating all of the factors that led to this incident, and all protocols following such an incident are being followed. In the meantime, our focus is on the injured person and supporting him. We will keep you advised of any further developments."

I-4 Ultimate is a $2 billion, at least six-year project that will transform a 21-mile stretch of the highway from Kirkman Road to State Road 434. The project began in 2015.

No other details have been released.

