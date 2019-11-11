Intruder strikes victim during Orange County home invasion

APOPKA, Fla. - One person was injured early Monday in an armed home invasion in Orange County, sheriff's officials said.

The home invasion occurred around 1:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of Seabury Way.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, three unidentified people carrying guns forced their way into the home and demanded property from the victims. One victim was struck during the incident and suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

The group then ran away, possibly to a waiting vehicle, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

