Investigation into fatal Orange County deputy-involved shooting continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting Friday evening that killed wanted murder suspect, 48-year-old James Bauduy.

Bauduy was wanted in connection with the death of an 82-year-old woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West South Street and Lime Avenue in Orlando following a carjacking, deputies said.

On Monday, FDLE agents were back at the scene in Parramore investigating and talking to witnesses.

"They just shot that man," witness Beverly Brown said.

Brown said she heard the gunshots from Orange County deputies that authorities say killed Bauduy.

"I heard three shots," Brown said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working to see if Bauduy was armed. Last week, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said deputies thought Bauduy was armed by a motion he made that led deputies to believe he was trying to shoot.

"We need answers as to why this man was executed," community activist Robin Harris said.

Harris said she went door to door in Parramore Saturday passing out flyers and trying to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Before Bauduy was shot last week, deputies say he carjacked his ex-girlfriend then killed her mother at a home near Windermere. Bauduy's ex-girlfriend told News 6 she wanted to cut things off, but Bauduy wouldn't allow her to leave the relationship.

"I told him I just wanted to be alone. I didn’t want anyone or anything. I just wanted to be alone and he just didn’t believe me," said the ex-girlfriend, who wanted to remain anonymous.

It's unclear how long the FDLE investigation will take.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the two deputies involved have been reassigned to administrative duties.

People in Parramore told News 6 they're working to plan a community meeting sometime later this week to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.