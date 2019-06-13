Investigators work to determine cause of fatal Lake Maitland plane crash

LAKE MAITLAND, Fla. - Investigators gathered evidence near Lake Maitland early Thursday as work continues to determine what caused a plane to crash into the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board inspected the Cessna 182, which was pulled to shore after after it was located by a search team.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers responded Wednesday after receiving calls about the aircraft plunging into Lake Maitland around 11:15 a.m.

A dive team searched the lake for hours before the plane and a body were found submerged in about 15 feet of water. A second body was found a short time later.

According to Maitland police, the victims were the pilot and a passenger on board the plane. The men haven't been identified, but investigators said they were from South Carolina.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined, but authorities said fuel might have been an issue.

"We did receive information that the pilot did state that they were having fuel problems with the plane, but (we have) no other information other than that," Lt. Louis Grindle said.

Information from FlightAware.com shows the single-engine Cessna departed from Oconee County Regional Airport in South Carolina at 6:26 a.m. and landed at Orlando Executive Airport at 9:33 a.m.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was en route to Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach.

The NTSB said an update on the investigation would be provided on Thursday.

