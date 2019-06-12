Deputies search for plane in Lake Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - First responders were at Lake Maitland on Wednesday to search for a plane.

Orange County Fire Rescue's dive team was in the water, working alongside Maitland fire rescue.

The call about an aircraft in the water came in around 11:15 a.m., according to Maitland Police Department Public Information Officer Louis Grindle.

"We have not located any plane or any occupants," Grindle said.

It's unknown who owns the plane and how many people were on board.

"We did receive information that the pilot did state that they were having fuel problems with the planes, but (we have) no other information other than that," Grindle said.

Information from FlightAware.com shows the single-engine Cessna departed from Oconee County Regional Airport in South Carolina at 6:26 a.m. and landed at Orlando Executive Airport at 9:33 a.m. It's unclear where the pilot was going after leaving Orlando Executive Airport.

Authorities are asking all news helicopters to assist them with the search. The lake has been closed to boat access.

#Breaking: Reports of a plane in the water at Lake Maitland boat ramp. I’m on the scene. Dive team now in the water pic.twitter.com/mySQOWNA47 — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) June 12, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.