Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes to restore power after storm

ORLANDO, Fla. – Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes for power companies to restore electricity after a powerful storm hits Central Florida.

News 6 first uncovered the issues in July when Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie posed what a worst-case scenario would look like for one electric company he had recently spoken to.

“We’re in an area of which supply chain issues are becoming more and more of a problem,” he told the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council. “After the first incident in the country, there will be a supply chain problem. They will be able to get the power restored, but there are certain businesses or neighborhoods that may be on a generator power for months to years. That’s going to be problematic.”

The large power companies, such as Florida Power and Light and Orlando Utility Commission, told News 6 on Friday that they should have enough supplies to weather the storm that is currently forecast to trek across Florida.

Despite having concerns about supply chain issues this summer, SECO Energy told News 6 they are ready.

“Based on the current forecast and projected track of the storm, SECO Energy does not have concerns about supply chain issues delaying restoration,” said Kathryn Gloria, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Energy Services.

Other smaller utilities, however, may not have enough supplies on-hand to restore power immediately.

All electric providers encouraged residents to be ready.

“As with any storm, Floridians in the path of the current tropical depression should be prepared for the possibility of power outages,” said Amy Zubaly, executive director of the Florida Municipal Electric Association. “In the event there are power outages, public power crews will begin restoration work as soon as conditions are safe for our workers. Power will be restored to our customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Emergency management officials told News 6 they will be watching to see if there are any delays in restoring power to determine if their shelters need to be open longer.

