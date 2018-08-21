Jacksonville motorcyclist kicks back, drives with feet on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Witnessing a motorcyclist driving using their feet down a highway will certainly make for a viral video.

This unknown motorcyclist is laid back on his bike, steering with his feet while driving on I-95 in Jacksonville.

Rashand Anderson Glespen posted the video to her Facebook and Instagram account on Aug. 18 after witnessing the shocking scene.

Not only is the motorcyclist driving with his feet, but he's also shirtless and shoeless.

This is recipe for a disaster. Drivers, please don't get any ideas from this.

