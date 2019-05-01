Jonas Brothers bringing 'Happiness Begins Tour' to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attention ladies, the Jonas Brothers are headed to Orlando.

The Amway Center announced the Jonas Brothers are bringing their "Happiness Begins Tour" to Orlando on Aug. 9.

They are bringing Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw along with them.

It’s the band’s first headline tour in almost a decade.

Orlando’s concert is just two days after the Jonas Brothers start their tour in Miami on Aug. 7.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

