Jones High School mourns coach killed in ATV crash

Jones High coach Brian Knapp was killed in an ATV crash. (Image courtesy of Rev. Kelvin Cobaris)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students and faculty are mourning the death of popular Jones High School coach Brian Knapp this week after he was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Knapp was driving an ATV Sunday on Tammi Drive in Lake County when his vehicle veered off the road and he hit a tree. Knapp was ejected and later died at the hospital, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

Parents and students confirmed to News 6 Knapp was a football and wrestling coach at Jones High.

On Monday, Principal Allison Kirby sent a message to Jones High School families informing them of Knapp's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Knapp's family and friends as they go through this very difficult time," Kirby said in the recorded message.

Kirby encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their children.

"Please know that individuals have varied reactions to death. Any reaction is normal in the grief process and can range from withdrawal to severe sadness and anger," Kirby said in the message, adding "We will have grief counselors on campus to help support students and staff who would like to talk to someone about this loss."

Jones High coach Brian Knapp with students at the Orlando school. (Images courtesy of Rev. Kelvin Cobaris)

Bishop Kelvin Cobaris said in a social media post many students viewed 27-year-old Knapp as a mentor, counselor and friend.

Students and staff members at the high school in the Parramore/Lorna Doone neighborhood will honor Knapp during several memorial events this week, including Thursday at 6 p.m. in the school's performing arts center.

