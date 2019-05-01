Request to dismiss charges denied for suspect who livestreamed shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man involved in a shootout with Orange County deputies that was streamed live on social media has had his request to dismiss his case denied by a judge.

LaForest Gray is accused of firing several shots at deputies after they arrived at the Citra at Windermere Apartments for a domestic violence call.

Investigators said Gray refused to surrender and then fired at deputies. Those deputies returned fire, but no one was hit.

Gray sent a handwritten letter to the Orange County judge asking for the charges against him to be dismissed.

Gray told the judge he and his wife were simply "role playing" on the day of the shooting and are celebrities because of the videos they post online.

READ -- LaForest Gray letter to judge

As it stands now, Gray's case is set to go to trial in July.

