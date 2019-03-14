'Larry' the Alligator finds new home in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 800-pound alligator named "Larry" from The Villages has found a new home at Gatorland in Orlando.

The monster gator was spotted on a golf course two weeks ago.

"All I could think of was that I was looking at a prehistoric monster. It didn't look like a regular gator," March Scher said after his round of golf.

Larry is a big hit in the community, he even has his own Facebook Page.

The alligator will move into his new home at Gatorland on March 14. More than 120 alligators live on the 15-acre lake.

