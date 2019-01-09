Law enforcement honor fallen heroes Norman Lewis and Debora Clayton

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Its been two years since Deputy First Class Norman C. Lewis and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, their lives were honored outside the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"As I woke up this morning, I couldn't help but feel the sadness as it marks two years since that tragic day." said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Lewis died in a motorcycle crash while responding to a manhunt for murder suspect Markieth Loyd on Jan. 9, 2017.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Clayton at a Walmart on John Young Parkway while she tried to arrest him on a warrant.

"These ceremonies are important for our community because it's important for our community to remember the sacrifice of our law enforcement officers and remember the deputies who are out there every single day," Mina added.

Lewis' mother, Norma, proudly wore her thin blue line shirt and took a moment to look back at the good times she had with her son.

Two years ago today, we lost these heroes in the line of duty. I am praying for their families. DFC Norm Lewis and Lt. Debra Clayton paid the ultimate sacrifice for this community. Never forget their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/1BhLkwSfn6 — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) January 9, 2019

She also reminded the community of the legacy he left behind.

"As we all know, Norman enjoyed everything. His heart, his big heart, the love he shared." she said.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted out a message in honor of Clayton that read:

Today marks the second anniversary of the death of Lieutenant Debra Clayton. Her legacy of community involvement and her love for the profession of law enforcement will forever be a beacon to follow by all of us at the Orlando Police Department.

