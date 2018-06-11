Leaders, law enforcement show support after Orlando officer shot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local leaders and law enforcement agencies are expressing support for the Orlando Police Department after an officer was shot in the line of duty.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is expected to survive, according to OPD Chief John Mina.

The officer was shot while responding to a domestic dispute, which has prompted a standoff in which a man is holding four children hostage, Mina said.

We would welcome your prayers for our officer, who sustained a very serious injury, and for his loved ones and his OPD family. pic.twitter.com/Mlv5GW50My — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2018

Just spoke with @ChiefJohnMina about the terrible situation in Orlando, with one officer shot & wounded. FL’s brave LEO put themselves in danger everyday to protect us. We are monitoring this and praying for the safety of all involved & the quick recovery of the wounded officer. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 11, 2018

Sending our community’s support and prayers to the @OrlandoPolice officer shot late last night. We appreciate our first responders who risk their lives each day to keep us safe. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 11, 2018

Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters @OrlandoPolice and are praying for the wounded officer to make a full recovery as this situation continues. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 11, 2018

Prayers for our OPD family. https://t.co/Xi2eZqkX0t — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 11, 2018

.@ChiefOttoDrozd and the men and women of OCFRD send prayers of strength and healing this morning to the @OrlandoPolice Officer who was shot last night. Thank you to those who have, and continue to, assist in the care and comfort of this Officer. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with @OrlandoPolice after last nights incident. We pray for healing and a speedy recovery. — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters with @OrlandoPolice. One of their officers was shot overnight during a domestic disturbance. We are thankful to hear from @ChiefJohnMina the officer is expected to survive. #WeAreSCSO — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 11, 2018

KPD stands with our OPD family this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. https://t.co/L7gqon784T — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts are with Orlando Police this morning after news that one of their officers was shot in a standoff. Thankfully, according to Chief John Mina, the officer is expected to survive. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) June 11, 2018

Chief Gauntlett and all the SCPD are praying and giving all the support to our @OrlandoPolice family and @ChiefJohnMina. https://t.co/BuClZ7wvMD — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @OrlandoPolice officer who was shot last night while responding to a domestic violence call. He was transported to ORMC and underwent surgery. We pray for a full recovery. 💙💙💙 — Edgewood Police (FL) (@EdgewoodFLPD) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts & prayers are with the @OrlandoPolice officer that was shot overnight responding to a domestic disturbance call. Thankfully, the officer is expected to survive. We are praying for the safety of all involved in this incident & the quick recovery of the wounded officer pic.twitter.com/NF1FQKWQvd — CasselberryPolice (@Casselberry_PD) June 11, 2018

Today we stand united with @OrlandoPolice as they work a difficult case while hoping and praying their brother pulls through. #OneTeam https://t.co/N6oIAk60o0 — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) June 11, 2018

