Leaders, law enforcement show support after Orlando officer shot

Officer undergoes surgery

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local leaders and law enforcement agencies are expressing support for the Orlando Police Department after an officer was shot in the line of duty.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is expected to survive, according to OPD Chief John Mina.

The officer was shot while responding to a domestic dispute, which has prompted a standoff in which a man is holding four children hostage, Mina said.

