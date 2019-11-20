Coyotes spark concern in College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of residents in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood met with officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday to discuss recent coyote sightings.

Wildlife officials said they have received 18 calls in the College Park area over the past six months.

Some residents said coyotes have been attacking their pets in recent weeks and are often seen during daylight hours.

FWC officers said coyotes mate in December, with the pups arriving in early spring. They said that is why there is an increase in coyote activity during the summer months.

Wildlife officers said homeowners can reduce sightings by picking up pet food that is left outside and securing all garbage.