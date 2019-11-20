Surveillance video released in Trustco bank robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are hoping newly released surveillance video will lead to the arrest of a man wanted for robbing an Orange County bank.

The video shows the man walking into the Trustco on South John Young Parkway Monday morning.

Investigators say the man implied he had a weapon and then handed a teller a note demanding money.

Deputies rushed to the scene, but the robber had already left the area.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.