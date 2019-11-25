ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out Monday morning at an Orlando apartment complex, damaging two units and displacing six residents.

No one was injured in the fire, which started around 4:30 a.m. at the Aria Beach apartments at Semoran Boulevard and Michigan Street.

Fire officials said the fire started in the laundry room on the second floor of an eight-unit building.

The entire building was evacuated, sending about 20 people into the cold morning air. All but six were later allowed to return home.

Management said it was assisting the six people displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have started in a dryer, fire officials said.