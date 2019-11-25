ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation continues Monday after a baby boy was left in a shoe box at an Orange County apartment complex.

The newborn was found inside a Converse shoe box Saturday afternoon at the Fusion Apartments on Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road. The complex was formerly known as Bella Vista Place.

Sarah Nazario told News 6 she was waiting on a package to arrive when she found the baby on a doorstep across the hall and called 911.

“He was just a brand new, fresh baby,” she said. “I open my door, and I saw the baby. I saw him in a box. His little foot was sticking out of the box. I saw him wiggle his foot -- it’s a real baby, he’s alive, I need to do something about it, so that’s when I called 911.”

Fire officials took the newborn to a hospital, where the boy was listed in good condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby was found in front of Ariel Piner’s apartment. Piner, who’s lived there for about a month, said she found a note in the shoe box.

“It hurt my heart. Why would you do that?” she said. “The letter was basically saying, like, ‘Please take care of this child. I couldn’t take care of it.’ God is going to handle that situation. God is going to handle that.”

No arrests have been made.

Under Florida’s Safe Haven Law, anyone can take an unwanted newborn to any hospital or fire station with no questions asked and without facing criminal charges.