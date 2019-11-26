WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A shot was fired and a cash register was stolen Tuesday morning during an armed robbery at a gas station in Winter Springs, police said.

The robbery was reported around 1 a.m. at the Speedway on State Road 434 near State Road 417.

Winter Springs police said two men wearing black bandannas over their faces walked into the store and stole the register.

Police said it’s believed the gunshot was fired inadvertently when one of the assailants jumped over a counter.

No one was injured.

Police said one man was wearing a red and black hoodie and black pants. The other was 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. They fled in a vehicle, but no other details were known.