ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot in the arm late Tuesday at an Orange County apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported just before midnight at Eagle Summit Apartments on Rio Grande Avenue.

According to Orlando police, the victim said he an unknown man, who was with a woman, fired one shot at him, striking him in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The suspected shooter, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, fled in an unknown direction, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.