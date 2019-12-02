PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay high school physical education teacher and girls’ golf coach was arrested over the weekend on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a teenage girl, according to officials.

Brevard Public Schools said Bayside High School teacher Jason T. Maynor, 38, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Brevard County Jail. Maynor remained in jail late Sunday on a $355,000 bond.

According to Palm Bay police, some of Maynor’s alleged contact with the student occurred on campus.

“These charges are extremely concerning because protecting our students on campus and at their after-school activities is our No. 1 priority,” BPS Superintendent Mark Mullins said. “I thank Palm Bay police for quickly investigating the allegations and for their ongoing presence in our schools.”

As of Monday, Brevard Public Schools said it had no information indicating that Maynor had inappropriate conduct with other students.

Maynor was hired by Brevard Public Schools in August 2016 after passing a criminal background check that included fingerprinting, officials said. He has been prohibited from entering school property or having contact with students pending the outcome of his case.

BPS notified faculty and parents of the arrest Monday morning.

The district said it will have additional counselors and law enforcement officers on campus to support students and assist with any questions or concerns.

Anyone with further information about Maynor is asked to call Palm Bay police at 321-952-3456, option 0 or to make a confidential call to the Speak Out Hotline at 800-423-TIPS.