Florida leaders renew effort to exonerate Groveland Four

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Florida lawmakers will renew their effort Tuesday to exonerate four men, known as the Groveland Four, who were wrongfully convicted of rape in 1949 in Lake County.

Last year, the Florida Clemency Board post-humorously pardoned Ernest Thomas, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin.

Fried, who is a member of the Clemency Board, said last year she wanted to see the Clemency Board and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issue a proclamation of exoneration. While a pardon excuses a person found guilty of a crime, an exoneration would acknowledge their innocence.

On Tuesday, family members of the men, community leaders, Fried, State Rep. Geraldine Thompson (D-Windermere) and State Sen. Gary Farmer (D-Fort Lauderdale) will call on the Florida Cabinet to exonerate the men.

The Lake County men were accused of the 1949 rape under dubious circumstances. One was hunted down by a posse of about 1,000 men and shot more than 400 times. Three others were convicted.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ordered a new trial in 1951, then Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall shot Irvin and Shepherd, claiming the handcuffed men were trying to escape. One of them died.

The two surviving men were eventually paroled.

The wrongful conviction of the Groveland Four and their unjust treatment is one chapter in Florida’s racially charged history.

During his time as sheriff, McCall killed several African-American Floridians, including kicking an inmate to death in 1972, claiming self-defense.

Less than two months after McCall shot Irvin and Shepherd, the home of civil rights leaders Harry and Harriette Moore was bombed in Brevard County. Both died of their injuries. No one was ever charged in the case.

According to the 2012 investigation, KKK Klansmen had a floor plan of the Moore family home and other clues indicate collusion between the killers and law enforcement officials, including McCall.

