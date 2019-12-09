Here’s where to get tickets for UCF’s bowl game in Tampa

TAMPA – The University of Central Florida will play against the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

The stadium is only a 90-mile drive from downtown Orlando.

Fans who want to sit in the UCF section at the bowl game can buy tickets from the university’s website at this link.

UCF fans can also buy tickets from the Gasparilla Bowl website at this link.

The cheapest tickets right now for the bowl game are going for about $50.

The Knights are 17.5-point favorites against Marshall.

The game will broadcast on ESPN.

The last time the Thundering Herd played against UCF was on Oct. 27, 2012.

The Knights won the game 54-17.

Blake Bortles threw two touchdowns in the game.