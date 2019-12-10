Hey UCF fans, here are 5 things you need to know about Marshall

TAMPA – The University of Central Florida will play against the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

Here’s where to get tickets for UCF’s bowl game in Tampa

The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

For UCF fans not familiar with teams in Conference USA, here are five things you need to know about Marshall:

Watch out for Brenden Knox

Knox is arguably the best player on Marshall.

He led Conference USA in rushing yards this season.

No. 20 has run for 1,248 yards on 244 carries.

He also scored 11 touchdowns on the year.

Marshall keeps winning bowl games

The Thundering Herd have won the last seven bowl games the team has played in.

The last time Marshall lost in a bowl game was in 2004.

The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Marshall 32-14 in the Fort Worth Bowl.

The team is 12-3 in bowl games.

Thundering Herd plays well in Florida bowl games

Marshall is 4-1 in bowl games in Florida.

The first bowl game Marshall ever played in was on Jan. 1, 1948.

The Catawba Indians defeated Marshall 7-0 in the Tangerine Bowl.

Marshall looks to repeat as Gasparilla Bowl champions

The Thundering Herd beat the South Florida Bulls 38-20 in the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl.

MU put up 503 yards of offense.

Marshall dominated the time of possession.

The Thundering Herd had the ball for 36 minutes and 14 seconds.

MU’s defense stepped up in the game. USF was only 4/15 on third down in the game.

Undefeated against Florida schools this year

Marshall defeated Florida Atlantic 36-31 on Oct. 18 this year.

Knox ran for 220 yeards and two touchdowns.

UM defeated Florida International 30-27 on Nov. 30.

Knox ran for 146 yards and a touchdown in the game.