Report details ‘Code Red’ hazing at Oviedo High School

OVIEDO, Fla. – After months of controversy, a new report has shed light on allegations of inappropriate touching involving members of Oviedo High School’s football team.

The school released the results of its investigation over the weekend.

The investigation found that head coach Matt Dixon violated several policies, including not providing adequate supervision in the locker room.

The investigation was launched after a parent came forward and claimed their child was the victim of a “Code Red,” apparent hazing or horseplay incidents in the locker room.

Dixon, who was removed as head coach last month, defended his actions, saying he wasn’t present in the locker room because it could have been considered a violation of privacy or an act of voyeurism.

Dixon was allowed to keep his job as physical education teacher at OHS.

It’s not known if Dixon or any students will face any other forms of discipline now that the investigation is complete.