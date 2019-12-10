Florida police pay off layaways at Walmart store

DADE CITY, Fla. – A Florida police department is giving back this holiday season by paying off all the layaways at a Walmart store, allowing 26 customers to finally pick up their purchases.

The Dade City Police Department said in a Facebook post that Chief James Walters and his staff walked into the store on Monday to pay off 26 layaway accounts totaling more than $4,300. The money came from anonymous donors and the Dade City Police Foundation. The buyers were surprised when they received the good news on a phone call from the police chief.

“Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients, but the givers, as well,” Walters said in the statement.

A photo posted on Facebook shows Walters, his staff and Walmart employees posing by toy trucks and helicopters and with bicycles behind them.