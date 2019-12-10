Planned projects will ease traffic woes in Poinciana, Osceola County transportation leaders say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County leaders say they receive complaints daily about traffic, specifically in Poinciana, and plan to do something to ease congestion in the area.

Osceola County Transportation and Transit Executive Director Tawny Olory will speak to concerned residents about some planned road improvement projects during a community meeting at the Poinciana Library Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

“Poinciana is a log jam, and they knew that years ago,” resident Carol Newgent said.

Newgent, who has lived in the area for years, says the roads have not kept up with the growth the community has experienced.

County officials say they are working on road improvements that should help with traffic.

Olory said one of the projects includes the widening of Poinciana Boulevard from Pleasant Hill Road to Crescent Lakes. However, the county says that the project won’t be completed until 2025.

“That’s fast for a road, it typically takes us around seven years minimum, so we are fast-tracking this road as quickly as we can,” Olory said.