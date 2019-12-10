Unsolved homicide: Cocoa detectives seek answers on third anniversary of shooting

It’s been three years since Jonte Thomas was shot and killed after a Cocoa High School football game.

The 36-year-old man’s death still remains unsolved as police and family search for answers on the third anniversary of the Dec. 9, 2016, shooting, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Thomas and two friends were driving north on Fiske Boulevard when they heard gunshots as they turned onto Mitchell Street. One of the passengers in the car attempted to save his life as more bullets flew.

Thomas lingered in the hospital for months before dying in May 2017.

Detectives obtained video of the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a white Nissan Altima or Maxima or another similar four-door sedan.

“We have collected physical evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses in this investigation, but we still have a lot of unanswered questions,” Detective Anthony Colombo said in a news release. “We are hoping witnesses come forward with new information, regardless if they think it might be irrelevant, it could be the missing link we are looking for.”

"We still haven't been able to reach any hard or concrete evidence on who may have done this," Colombo said.

In an old family photo, Thomas poses with his arm around his mother, Anita Gibson. She grins for the camera, enjoying a moment with her son.

Three years without justice in her son's killing hasn't left her bitter. She only wants answers.

"My No. 1 thing is to say to the shooter, his family, his relatives, his acquaintances, that if you know something... please contact the police department," Gibson said. "Many of you know where I live. Many of you know me. You have access to me."

"I forgive the shooter and I forgive his family and acquaintances for harboring a murderer," Gibson said. “I am a God fearing woman and I know God will not allow this murder to go unpunished. If you know something about the shooting, please come forward."

Anyone with information related to the case could be eligible for a $5,000 reward offered through CRIMELINE. Anyone with information can call CRIMELINE anonymously at 800-423-8477.