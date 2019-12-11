Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing State Road 434 in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing State Road 434 in Longwood around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

FHP said a 68-year-old man was driving westbound on State Road 434 in the area of Wekiva Springs Lane on his motorcycle.

Investigators said the pedestrian was attempting to cross State Road 434.

The pedestrian was not walking at an intersection or a crosswalk, according to FHP.

The pedestrian traveled into the direct path of the motorcycle.

Troopers said the front of the motorcycle hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital and died at the hospital, according to investigators.

The crash is under investigation, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.