2 arrests made in Sanford shooting that left man injured, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Two people have been arrested after shooting a man then evading authorities as they drove away from the crime scene, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 9th Street and Willow Avenue.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were redacted from an arrest report. Records show a man was shot in the hip with the bullet entering on one side of his body and exiting on the other.

Officers said witnesses told them the suspects, later identified as Jeromy Williams and Kierra Lockhart, fled the scene in a white Chrysler. Police said they watched as someone threw a bag, later found to contain a gun, out of the car window.

The vehicle was found driving in the area of State Road 46 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and unmarked officers followed it until it reached the westbound entrance of Interstate 4, which is when they turned on their lights and sirens, according to the affidavit.

Records show that the driver drove in an evasive and reckless manner until officers were able to box the vehicle in near the Ivanhoe Boulevard exit.

Police said they found more than 20 grams of cannabis in the center console and bullet holes on the outside of the vehicle.

Williams was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis with the intent to sell and fleeing and eluding.

Lockhart faces charges of possession of cannabis with the intent to sell and tampering with evidence.