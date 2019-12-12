Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department said a man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 9th Street and Bay Avenue.

This is about a mile east of U.S. Route 17 and a half-mile south of Seminole Boulevard.

The victim underwent surgery at the hospital, police said.

Investigators said a vehicle matching the description was followed by officers into Orange County jurisdiction.

Officers said two people were detained.

They were not announced as suspects and they have not been charged at this time, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.