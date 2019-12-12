Inmate who suffered miscarriage released early from Osceola jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Kenzi Dunn, a pregnant inmate at the Osceola County Jail, said she never saw a doctor the night she started showing signs of a miscarriage.

Dunn said she first found out she was pregnant in October, when she was booked in the Osceola County Corrections Department.

She said she started bleeding Wednesday, Dec. 4, and that the bleeding continued Thursday and Friday. On Friday, Dunn said she finally saw a doctor. An incident report shows it wasn’t until Monday that she was taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old said she was still bleeding on Saturday and started getting cramps on Sunday, eventually miscarrying.

In court on Thursday, Dunn’s defense attorney asked for a modified sentence. Dunn wasn’t scheduled to be released until Dec. 30 but was released Thursday afternoon, after a judge ruled to modify her sentence.

“I’m gonna go ahead and modify the sentence to make it time served as of today’s date," Judge Greg Tynan said.

The judge’s decision left Dunn’s mother and grandmother, who were in court when it was made, feeling grateful.

“He showed compassion," Nicole Alderson, Dunn’s mother, said.