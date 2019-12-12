Statewide grand jury issues warning over school safety

ORLANDO, Fla. – A statewide grand jury has issued a warning when it comes to student safety in Florida.

A new grand jury report released Wednesday found that schools in Florida are not as safe as they could be.

The 18-page report outlines several issues and offers recommendations.

One issue cited by the panel involves communication failures during emergencies. The grand jury found there is a lack coordination between school leaders, deputies and local police.

The grand jury report also recommended that a state agency be established to oversee local compliance with school safety laws and the reporting of any student issues.

This is the second report issued by the statewide grand jury since Gov. Ron DeSantis impaneled it earlier this year.

The goal of the group is to ensure districts are following laws passed after the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last year.