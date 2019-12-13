Woman flees after crashing into Mainland High overhang, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An erratic driver slammed into an overhang at Mainland High School, causing $60,000 in damages, then fled from the crash scene, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said a witness saw Loyce Metcalfe, 37, bang her head on the steering wheel and weave in and out of traffic on Nova Road and International Speedway Boulevard Thursday afternoon. The witness called 911 and followed Metcalfe as she continued to drive recklessly, eventually driving toward Mainland High School and hitting the bus loop overhang, according to an affidavit.

Records show the witness tried to get Metcalfe to stop but she wouldn’t. Eventually Metcalfe stopped at a house and when the witness confronted her, Metcalfe said she knew she hit something and she would pay to get it fixed, according to the report.

Police said the witness told Metcalfe not to drive, but she drove off anyway.

Officers said they located Metcalfe at International Speedway Boulevard and Clyde Morris Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. Metcalfe was seen rummaging through an ash tray, where marijuana was later found, according to the affidavit.

Police described her behavior as erratic.

Surveillance video from the school showed Metcalfe hitting the structure, records show.

A school resource officer said the crash caused $60,000 in damages and rendered the walkway unsafe.

Metcalfe was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with damage.