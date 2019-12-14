Man accused of shooting 2 at Titusville park, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police say they have arrested a man accused of shooting two people at a Titusville park Friday afternoon seriously injuring both victims.

Officials with the Titusville Police Department said the shooting occurred at 5:30 p.m. at Isaac Campbell Park on South Street.

A man and a woman were both shot and the victims were taken by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the gunman left before authorities arrived but detectives found the suspect about two hours after the shooting.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Investigators said the victims both knew the shooter.