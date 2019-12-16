Adopted stray cat tests positive for rabies in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – An adopted stray cat tested positive for rabies in Merritt Island, prompting a 60-day rabies alert in the area.

The Florida Department of Health said the cat tested positive in the area of Alma Boulevard and Clarence Court on Sunday.

The following areas are in the alert zone, which is centered at Woody Simpson Park:

Crockett Boulevard to the north

North Courtenay Parkway to the east

North Tropical Trail to the east

Grove Boulevard to the south

Health officials said the public should be aware of the rabies alert and know that domestic animals could be infected if they’re not vaccinated.

Below is a list, provided by FDOH, of precautions that should be taken to avoid rabies.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek medical attention and report the incident to Brevard County Animal Services at 321-633-2024.

For more information about rabies, click here.