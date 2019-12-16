Autopsy: 9-year-old girl found covered in bleach died from strangulation

ORLANDO, Fla. – An autopsy for a 9-year-old girl who was found lying on her family’s couch covered in bleach determined that she died as a result of strangulation, records show.

Orlando police said a resident at an apartment complex on Millennia Boulevard called 911 around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 27 and said Tayanam Jean-Paul was not breathing and she was foaming at the mouth.

“She drank bleach, (inaudible) she drank bleach. She drank a lot of bleach,” the girl’s neighbor told a 911 operator.

[RELATED: Uncle arrested in 9-year-old girl’s death smelled of bleach, police say | ‘She just died:’ 911 calls released in 9-year-old girl’s death | Death of 9-year-old girl in Orlando under investigation, police say]

In June, the girl’s uncle, Bertholet Fify, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with her death. An arrest affidavit noted that he smelled of bleach, records show.

Jean-Paul’s autopsy report, which was released Monday, shows she was soaked in bleach and had stains from the chemical on her clothing.

A toxicology report indicates that Jean-Paul had bleach in her blood but her cause of death was strangulation. The child also suffered chemical burns on her eyes, eyelids, neck, upper chest, shoulders, upper right arm and upper back, records show.

Records don’t indicate how the Shingle Creek Elementary School student was strangled.

Fify’s next court date is Feb. 6, 2020, during which he’s scheduled to appear for a competency hearing.