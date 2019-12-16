Police: Pregnant woman shot in stomach, killing baby

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man is accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the stomach, injuring the woman and killing her unborn child, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Authorities said the woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was shot Saturday night near her bellybutton.

Neighbors called 911 after the shooting but Kevin Little, 19, opted to drive the victim to a hospital instead of waiting for an ambulance, according to the affidavit. Records show he got to Strafford Boulevard and West Columbia Avenue before he noticed an officer and flagged him down.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors confirmed the male fetus was dead and the bullet was still lodged inside the mother’s pelvis, police said.

Little initially denied being involved in the shooting and said he believed his brother’s enemy was the gunman, according to the report.

When confronted with inconsistencies in his story, Little later admitted that he was handing the woman a gun and she “grabbed it wrong,” which caused it to discharge into her abdomen, records show.

Police said Little hid the gun in a basket after the shooting.

Little was arrested on a manslaughter charge of killing an unborn child by injury to the mother.