71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

71ºF

Local News

Section of I-4 reopens after crash near Disney

Crash is on Interstate 4 east ramp to Exit 65

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Osceola County
(Florida Department of Transportation)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One lane is blocked on Interstate 4 after a crash near Disney on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said the crash is in Osceola County on the Interstate 4 east ramp to Exit 65.

This is in the area of Osceola Parkway on Interstate 4.

Earlier in the afternoon, all the lanes were blocked on the eastbound side.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: