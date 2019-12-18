Florida’s Fourth Estate: News 6 anchors read mean emails

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate, News 6 anchor Matt Austin and I are opening up the holiday mailbag and sharing some of the funny, ridiculous and downright mean emails and messages we receive.

One of the questions Matt and I are often asked is if we read our messages. The answer: Of course we do. People send us story ideas or ask for our help getting results. That means we look at everything that comes into our inbox.

We are often surprised by some of the messages. People freely give us fashion, hair, love and diet advice.

It’s not just the women who receive comments about their appearance. The on-air men are targets, too.

Someone either hates their tie or just can’t fathom why any self-respecting man would wiggle into a skinny suit.

It doesn’t seem to matter if we are in the middle of covering a Category 5 hurricane or a manhunt for a killer -- we are told when viewers think we have made a fashion mistake.

By sharing our inbox, we hope it will remind the senders that the people they are sending these messages to are moms, dads, husbands and wives. They have also have pets and feelings.

So happy holidays as you have a good Christmas chuckle at our expense.​

