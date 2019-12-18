Man shot, killed near Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.
The shooting was reported at the Winter Park Pointe apartments, where deputies found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
No other details have been released.
