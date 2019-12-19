Evaluation of historic Orlando church’s collapsed roof could cost $17,000, contractors say

PARRAMORE. Fla. – A contractor hired by the City of Orlando estimates it will cost almost $17,000 to evaluate a historic church after the roof collapsed two weeks ago.

The roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore collapsed on Dec. 5.

"We're just trying to heal and recover. I think we're broken, like the church," Pastor Dana Jackson said. "My faith is still strong and that God's will is going to be done."

The historic church opened nearly 100 years ago.

Since the collapse, Jackson said other churches have opened their doors and given them a place to worship.

Jackson said they are holding their Christmas party at a nearby church this weekend. She said they are determined to keep their spirits high and are praying for a Christmas miracle.

"God has many ways that he can make this happen and my faith is still strong," she said.

City officials said they are still trying to determine what happens next to the building.

News 6 found out contractors estimate it will cost $16,700 to evaluate the church to determine how crews will remove the roof with as little damage as possible. The city said that right now, it is unclear who would pay.

Jackson said since the collapse, they have not received any donations to help with the restoration efforts or help provide housing to her 75-year-old elder who lived at the church and is now displaced.

Still, Jackson believes the community will help save the church.

“I’m just waiting in faith and standing on God’s Word and trusting and believing that it’s going to be done on His time, on His watch, according to His will,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating to the church’s restoration efforts can click here for more information.

If you want to help the elder who was displaced or help the church save their belongings inside the building, a fundraiser was set up on the app “CashApp.” You can search for the username $BlackBottomPrayer to donate.