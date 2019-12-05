Roof of historic Orlando church collapses

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was injured when a roof collapsed at a historic Parramore church Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer collapsed around 11 a.m.

Officials with the fire department said one person was in a conjoining apartment when 80% of the roof collapsed but they were not injured.

The building was cleared and code enforcement officials have been notified.

The church on Bentley Street was originally built in 1925.

Community members have been raising money to repair the church, including replacing the roof, which had fallen into disrepair over the years.