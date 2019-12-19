Man accused of taping up, sexually abusing child

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand man is accused of taping up two girls to restrain them and sexually abusing one of the children, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Gabriel Vertiz was arrested Thursday at a construction site he was working at in Hillsborough County.

On more than one occasion, Vertiz taped up a girl and touched her inappropriately, according to a news release.

Vertiz is also accused of using tape to bind another girl, but not abusing her sexually.

Deputies said both children are younger than 13.

Both girls are known to Vertiz, the report said.

Vertiz, 39, is facing charges of false imprisonment of a child under 13 with lewd and lascivious assault, lewd and lascivious molestation and false imprisonment of a child under 13.