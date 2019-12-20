Here’s what went wrong with the Starliner and how NASA hopes to land it

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Instead of docking at the International Space Station for the first time, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule will journey back to Earth 48 hours after launching from Cape Canaveral on its maiden flight into space.

The human-rated spacecraft blasted off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket Friday morning before sunrise, sending the capsule on what was meant to be its first uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station. However, 30 minutes after launch, a software issue caused the Starliner to miss a critical maneuver that would have sent it on its way to the space station, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

The launch from Launch Complex 41 was part of Boeing’s orbital flight test, or OFT mission, during which the spacecraft was scheduled to launch, autonomously dock at the International Space Station and then return to Earth, landing in the New Mexico desert.

After the spacecraft separated from the rocket, it should have fired its engines, making an orbital insertion burn that would have placed it into the correct orbit above Earth.

“It’s programmed to do an orbital insertion burn, which is how you go catch the space station and rendezvous,” Boeing’s Vice President of Space and Launch Division Jim Chilton said.

Instead, Boeing and NASA officials said, a clock on the spacecraft was wrong, causing the spacecraft to believe it had already completed the necessary burn.

“Because that timing was a little bit off, what ended up happening is the spacecraft tried to maintain a very precise control that it normally wouldn’t have tried to maintain,” Bridenstine said. “And it burned a lot of (propellant) in that part of the the flight. And when that prop got burnt, it looked like we weren’t going to be able to go ahead and rendezvous with the International Space Station.”

Astronauts Nicole Mann and Mike Fincke said had they been onboard they could have worked with mission control to better trouble shoot the issue. pic.twitter.com/1yklpj23Op — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) December 20, 2019

The first astronauts to fly on Starliner as part of the crewed test flight, NASA’s Nicole Mann and Mike Fincke, along with NASA-turned-Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson, were watching Friday.

Fincke and Mann told reporters at a post-launch news conference that, had they been on board Starliner, they could have possibly righted the ship. They have been training for unknown situations that could creep up during flight. Mann and Fincke said they were not concerned.

“Had we been on board there, there could have been actions that we could have taken. And we will continue to develop those actions,” Mann said. “This vehicle is a new level of automation that we’ve never seen before. And so what we’re really doing is, we’re testing that automation and that’s why you have test pilots on board, especially for these early missions. That’s our job.”

Starliner will return to Earth, landing in White Sands, New Mexico likely around 7 a.m. Sunday instead of bringing about 600 pounds of supplies, including some Christmas presents, to the six astronauts on the space station.

When things began to fall apart, Boeing sent commands to the spacecraft to correct the issues but Chilton said there was a communication delay, possibly because the spacecraft was caught between two satellites.

Boeing officials said the spacecraft is healthy and is expected to land safely.

Bridenstine stressed that this test flight was not a complete failure.

“Today we had a lot of successes,” the top NASA official said. “And I would say one of the biggest successes is watching the NASA team and the Boeing team and the ULA team work together in an off nominal situation to make good decisions that would have been right for our astronauts and right for the country.”

The rocket performed as expected, officials said.

Starliner is one of two spacecraft part of NASA’s commercial crew program undergoing testing to fly U.S. astronauts, hopefully, as soon as next year. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully completed an uncrewed test flight in March.