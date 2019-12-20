WATCH LIVE: Boeing Starliner spacecraft set for historic Cape Canaveral liftoff

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – It’s launch day at Cape Canaveral as a United Launch Alliance rocket is set to blast off Friday morning before sunrise sending Boeing’s astronaut capsule on its first uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station.

The Atlas V rocket is scheduled to launch Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft at 6:36 a.m. from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base.

The launch is part of Boeing’s orbital flight test, or OFT mission, during which the spacecraft will launch, autonomously dock at the International Space Station and then return to Earth, landing in the New Mexico desert.

Starliner is one of two spacecraft part of NASA’s commercial crew program undergoing testing to fly U.S. astronauts, hopefully, as soon as next year.

